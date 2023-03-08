Woman, 61, dies after being knocked over by car’s mirror, ran over by SUV in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was heading to work when she was struck and killed near a Ferguson gas station Wednesday morning.

The incident happened before 6:30 a.m. near the Circle K location on S. Florissant near Woodstock. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Volkswagen’s mirror hit the woman and knocked her over, then a maroon SUV ran over her. The SUV did not stay on the scene after the incident.

The woman was later identified as 61-year-old Willetter Gean Anderson-Watson.

Other information was not immediately known.

