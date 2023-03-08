Woman, 61, dies after being knocked over by car’s mirror, ran over by SUV in Ferguson

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:09 AM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was heading to work when she was struck and killed near a Ferguson gas station Wednesday morning.

The incident happened before 6:30 a.m. near the Circle K location on S. Florissant near Woodstock. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Volkswagen’s mirror hit the woman and knocked her over, then a maroon SUV ran over her. The SUV did not stay on the scene after the incident.

The woman was later identified as 61-year-old Willetter Gean Anderson-Watson.

Other information was not immediately known.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
PHOTOS: Former Las Vegas home belonging to Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
Woman hits $3.2M jackpot on $3.20 bet at Nevada casino
Woman hits $3.2M jackpot on $3.20 bet at Nevada casino
Las Vegas Uber driver is recovering from a brutal attack after being assaulted by her passengers
Las Vegas Uber driver who was attacked by passengers gets back to work
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
The interior of the Raider Image flagshio location is seen at Allegiant Stadium. (Courtesy Las...
Raiders to host 3-day merchandise warehouse sale in Las Vegas

Latest News

Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip
Clark County to vote on guitar-shaped hotel on Las Vegas Strip
Nevada bill could make school lunch free.
CCSD launching new digital menus for meals at Las Vegas schools
The Hello Kitty Truck will make stop in Las Vegas.
Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck stopping in Las Vegas this weekend
Raiders to host 3-day merchandise warehouse sale in Las Vegas
Crash at Maryland & Wigwam
2nd person dies after February crash in central Las Vegas Valley