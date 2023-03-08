Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’

The jury reached a verdict Thursday night and found Alex Murdaugh guilty of all charges
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:02 AM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Alex Murdaugh’s older brother spoke out for the first time since his double murder trial in an interview with The New York Times.

“He’s not telling the truth, in my opinion, about everything there,” Randy Murdaugh told reporter Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs. “He knows more than he’s saying.”

Randy Murdaugh is seen in the courtroom in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the...
Randy Murdaugh is seen in the courtroom in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)(awhitaker@postandcourier.com | (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool))

Randy Murdaugh was at the Colleton County Courthouse periodically throughout Alex Murdaugh’s trial, but he did not attend on a regular basis. He also did not take the stand to testify in Murdaugh’s defense, unlike their younger brother John Marvin Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murders of wife Maggie and son Paul in 2021. His defense team said they plan to file an appeal next week.

For full coverage, visit the Murdaugh Trial section.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
PHOTOS: Former Las Vegas home belonging to Siegfried & Roy on market for $3M
Woman hits $3.2M jackpot on $3.20 bet at Nevada casino
Woman hits $3.2M jackpot on $3.20 bet at Nevada casino
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
The interior of the Raider Image flagshio location is seen at Allegiant Stadium. (Courtesy Las...
Raiders to host 3-day merchandise warehouse sale in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police investigate deadly shooting at southeast Las Vegas apartment complex
Child dead, another injured after shooting at southeast Las Vegas apartment complex

Latest News

The Hello Kitty Truck will make stop in Las Vegas.
Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck stopping in Las Vegas this weekend
Raiders to host 3-day merchandise warehouse sale in Las Vegas
Crash at Maryland & Wigwam
2nd person dies after February crash in central Las Vegas Valley
Holocaust survivor living in Las Vegas discusses his past and his hope for the future
Holocaust survivor living in Las Vegas explains past and hope for the future
Child dead, another child injured after shooting at southeast Las Vegas apartment complex