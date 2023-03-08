Power slap fighter in viral video talks to FOX5 about concussion concerns; UFC explains safety prot

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Power Slap fighter in a now-viral match explains her concerns with the safety of the sport and concussion risks, while UFC maintains it has the highest safety standards for fighters before and after competitions.

“How hard, how fast how debilitating of a blow, can you deliver to someone standing in close proximity to you, with no defense? It goes against everything you’re taught as an athlete: protect your head, protect your face, protect your eyes,” said Kortney Olson, a trained jiu-jitsu fighter, power lifter and founder of Grrrl clothing and empowerment brand, said she was recruited in early 2022 for a then-unknown concept that was set to be released by UFC.

“I didn’t want to look back and see this grow into the UFC,” Olson said, describing “FOMO” in case the sport exploded in popularity. “I didn’t think knockouts were necessarily a huge part of this,” she said.

Olson said that she studied YouTube videos of the sport in Russia and Eastern Europe. “I didn’t see that many people getting knocked out. I really didn’t,” she said.

She called the competitor in the fight a friend, and was kept in a green room and unable to see other matches before her own fight.

“I remember getting hit. I remember sitting there on the floor being like, ‘Okay, you need to get up. Oh, it’s on. It’s time to go. I’m gonna slap you back real hard.’ Now of course, I stood up and passed out,” Olson said.

“Did i get concussed and that have an impact on my memory? My short term memory has gone to absolute trash this year,” she said, noting she hadn’t been screened for a concussion afterwards, and was unsure if the brain fog was caused by perimenopause or the fight.

Last month, the Nevada Athletic Commission reviewed concussion concerns from other competitors, and clarified rules for power slap: blows must be open handed and not below the chin.

“It’s going to be a lot safer. But it’s still not safe,” Olson said, worried about repeated concussions for athletes.

UFC released this statement to FOX5, stating in part:

“The highest medical safety standards are in place to make the sport safer for all competitors. All power slap events are staffed by numerous medical professionals, including independent medical personnel and those associated with NSAC. All participants are subjected to rigorous medical testing before and after each competition, including MRI scans.”

UFC also said in a statement that all fighters can choose to have their brains examined by research doctors and specialists in Las Vegas. The Lou Ruvo Clinic confirmed to FOX5 that they have a partnership with UFC to analyze fighters’ brains; a spokesperson called FOX5 to clarify, Tuesday evening, that they cannot confirm that Power Slap competitors have been seen by doctors and researchers.

FOX5′s Mariah Janos spoke with President Frank Lamicella in January about protocols for fighters.

“Before the match, during the match, and after the match, the highest health and safety standards are in place. After the match, everyone in the fight is examined by the doctor on site. If there is any injury, there’s mandatory suspension,” Lamicella said, stating that its important that athletes can repeatedly compete.

“Before the match, everyone needs to clear, so that there’s a healthy body up there: brain scans, physicals, blood tests, eye exams. For those 30 and older, there’s a comprehensive exam in Nevada that includes chest X-ray, EKG. Before anyone ever gets up there, there’s two referees on stage, which again, is more than most combat sports. Someone’s always got an eye on one of the participants,” he said.

“I think it’s important to keep in mind, these athletes want to be there and compete in the sport,” he said.

