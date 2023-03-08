LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas restaurant has announced that it will debut a pink-themed brunch experience.

According to a news release, La Mona Rosa will offer its boozy “Pink Brunch” each Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

As part of the pink-themed extravaganza, Corner Bar Management says it “will color outside the lines with an array of rose-hued drinks, dishes and décor at its new Tulum-inspired hideaway.”

Las Vegas restaurant debuting boozy pink-themed brunch experience (ALAN_@endvrs | Corner Bar Management)

Guests taking part in the “Pink Brunch” at La Mona Rosa, located at 100 S. Sixth Street, are encouraged to put on their most pink attire and dress in theme. Diners will receive free pink heart-shaped sunglasses and handheld paper fans “to keep them cool while enjoying high-energy Latin house tracks.”

For more information on La Mona Rosa and to view the full brunch menu, visit www.lamonarosalv.com.

