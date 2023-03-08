Las Vegas police look for suspects accused of $25K in thefts from home improvement stores

Las Vegas police look for suspects accused of $25K in thefts from home improvement stores(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:44 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects they say are accused of committing multiple thefts at valley home improvement stores.

According to a news release from police, the alleged thefts occurred between Dec. 21, 2022 and Feb. 17, 2023.

Police say the two suspects are accused of “committed multiple thefts at different home improvement businesses resulting in about $25,000 in loss.”

According to LVMPD, the first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 25 years old, 5′10, 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities said the second suspect is described as a white male, approximately 25 years old, 6′0, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

nyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Organized Retail Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

