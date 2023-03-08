Las Vegas officer hits pedestrian with police vehicle early Wednesday morning in east valley

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said an on-duty officer struck a man in an LVMPD cruiser early Wednesday morning in the east valley.

According to police, the incident occurred near Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road.

LVMPD says the pedestrian was transported to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. The officer is okay, according to police.

Southbound Boulder Highway was shut down between Indios Avenue and S. Nellis Boulevard as police investigated the crash.

