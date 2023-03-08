Las Vegas area food pantries prep for end of COVID-era SNAP benefits

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -With the COVID supplemental SNAP benefit being cut this month, many people who are in the program are wondering how they are going to make ends meet.

Some recipients will see their monthly benefit cut by up to 90%.

“You go to the market and everything is very expensive, very expensive and sometimes you can’t afford it,” said Ismael Gonzalez.

He’s worried about the next few months.

“What we’re getting like my social security is not enough to pay for my rent, utilities and all,” Gonzalez said. “We’re hardly making it.”

Food banks are preparing for a jump in people looking for assistance.

“The last two weeks have been difficult,” said Natasha Hooks with Moments of Blessings House of Prayer.

The church provides food for the needy every Monday. The lines for food handouts are long and the church had to turn away dozens of people Monday.

Between 60 and 100 people left the church property empty handed.

High gas prices and inflation have forced people to reach out to food panties for help. Three Square, the agency that supplies food for the church, knows there will be more people needing help.

In a release to FOX5 the agency said “Three Square is here to help support our community and not to worry. We have plenty of agency partners and pantries that one can go to.”

