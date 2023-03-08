Holocaust survivor living in Las Vegas explains past and hope for the future

By Regina Ahn
Published: Mar. 8, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”Antisemitism is racism, it’s the oldest racism is the murderous racism that has been for couple thousands of years,” said Joseph Shalev.

Shalev is 84 years old, he grew up in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. He recalls the horrifying moments of escaping death with his family.

“When the Germans went into city of Vilnius I was about five years old at that time they took us into the ghetto we spent two years after that we hid in the sewage and hid,” said Shalev.

For five years, Shalev lived in the sewage system, even as a child, he remembers it clear as day.

His parents were quiet middle-class workers.

“A thought I think of vividly that I have stuck in my brain was when we were going from our house kicked out to the ghetto and we were walking on the street I had a suitcase in my hand and both sides of the street there’s the Jews and I didn’t understand,” said Shalev.

Shalev says he was one of the lucky ones, as his was family able to escape.

He has now been living in Las Vegas for the last 40 years.

Grateful for this community, he said he hopes that everyone can live in peace, recently billboards like these were posted all along the valley.

One organization called the Israeli American Council or IAC has been in Las Vegas for almost 10 years. The group’s purpose is to help Jewish or Israeli people find comfort, resources and community.

“Connect young generation children young adults to Israel anyone that has Israel in their heart they’re welcome to our organization,” said Shalev.

Ofra Etizion, the group’s regional director, said she believes antisemitism is still present. she believes the way to combat is to remind and educate people, especially the younger generation.

“How to fight antisemitism inside their public system, if they see any bullying antisemitism, they know how to act with the tools they can act with them,” said Etizion.

