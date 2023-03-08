Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck stopping in Las Vegas this weekend

The Hello Kitty Truck will make stop in Las Vegas.
The Hello Kitty Truck will make stop in Las Vegas.((Hello Kitty Cafe Truck/Facebook))
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 8, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The popular Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck will visit Las Vegas this weekend for a one-day-only appearance.

According to a news release, the Hello Kitty truck will stop at Macy’s Promenade on Festival Plaza Drive at Downtown Summerlin from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Organizers say Hello Kitty fans will have a chance to shop for “exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including”:

  • a new Hello Kitty Cafe Cup Plush
  • a Hello Kitty Cafe Coin Bank
  • a Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle
  • a Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox
  • a Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt
  • a Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote
  • a Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos
  • Hand-decorated cookie sets
  • Enamel Pin Sets and Madeleine Cookie Sets
  • Other items include; Hello Kitty Cafe Plush Toys and Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies

The team notes that the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is cashless and only accepts credit/debit card purchases.

