Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck stopping in Las Vegas this weekend
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:22 PM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The popular Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck will visit Las Vegas this weekend for a one-day-only appearance.
According to a news release, the Hello Kitty truck will stop at Macy’s Promenade on Festival Plaza Drive at Downtown Summerlin from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Organizers say Hello Kitty fans will have a chance to shop for “exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including”:
- a new Hello Kitty Cafe Cup Plush
- a Hello Kitty Cafe Coin Bank
- a Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle
- a Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox
- a Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt
- a Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote
- a Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos
- Hand-decorated cookie sets
- Enamel Pin Sets and Madeleine Cookie Sets
- Other items include; Hello Kitty Cafe Plush Toys and Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies
The team notes that the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is cashless and only accepts credit/debit card purchases.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.