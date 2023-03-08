FOX5 KVVU announced as Official Broadcast Home of Las Vegas Aces

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces and Gray Media Group have partnered to announce FOX5 KVVU will serve as the Official Broadcast Home of the Aces.

As part of the partnership, all 40 of the Aces 2023 regular season games will be broadcast on FOX5′s Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN), excluding any games which are nationally televised. Fans can watch games shown on SSSEN by tuning into broadcast channel 5.2 and Cox channel 125 on cable.

Additionally, a minimum of 10 games will be broadcast on FOX5. The complete local television schedule will be made available once the entirety of the national broadcast schedule is announced.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with FOX5 KVVU this season as we look to become the first team to repeat as WNBA Champions in more than two decades,” said Aces President Nikki Fargas. “Anybody who watched their all-day coverage of our Championship celebration last fall knows the quantity and quality of assets that FOX5 has at its disposal to bring the Las Vegas community together. Thanks to this partnership, Aces fans will have greater access to our players and their stories this year, and we can’t wait to start collaborating with FOX5 on the 2023 WNBA season.”

The broadcasts will also feature a 30-minute pregame and postgame show, as will each FOX5 broadcast, schedule permitting.

“The chance to partner with our beloved Las Vegas Aces is an incredible opportunity,” said Michael Korr, FOX5 KVVU vice president and general manager. “FOX5 started the Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network to give local fans more options to watch their favorite teams in action. We’re happy to be the new home for the World Champs.”

For fans who are unable to view the original telecast, games will be re-broadcast on SSSEN the following day.

The Aces and FOX5 are also partnering to feature a weekly, 30-minute show that will include highlights, interviews and behind-the-scenes access to the 2022 World Champions as they look to become the first WNBA team to repeat as champions in more than two decades.

