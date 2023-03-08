Clark County to vote on guitar-shaped hotel on Las Vegas Strip

Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip
Hard Rock shares new renderings of guitar-shaped hotel planned for Las Vegas Strip(Hard Rock International via Nevada Gaming Control Board)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:49 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Changes are coming to The Mirage.

On March 22, Clark County Commissioners will vote on an aspect of The Mirage’s massive transformation into a Hard Rock International property.

During the Clark County Commission meeting, commissioners are set to vote on the addition of a new 600-room hotel.

If approved, Hard Rock International intends to construct a giant guitar-shaped hotel. Hard Rock International says new they want to “re-imagine every aspect of the resort” by re-working the existing property. The Seminole Hard Rock in Florida is currently home to a similar guitar-shaped hotel.

When presented previously to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Hard Rock said the proposed guitar-shaped hotel would be built on what the company described as, “the 50 yard line of the most economically productive street in America.”



Under the terms of the purchase agreement, according to the Dec. 2021 release, MGM Resorts will retain The Mirage name and brand, licensing it to Hard Rock royalty-free for a maximum period of three years while it finalizes its plans to rebrand the property.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

