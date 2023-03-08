CCSD police chief answers questions about racism, bias within department

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District Police Chief was grilled by people Monday night over an incident where a CCSD Police officer is seen on camera slamming a student to the ground last month near Durango High School. The chief answered many questions from the public, including if he thinks there is bias and racism within his department.

“I think that it exists everywhere. It does. I know folks say that it doesn’t, but it does. It exists in the school district. It exists in every department in the school district. It exists in this room. It’s everywhere,” said CCSD Police Chief Mike Blackeye.

The National Action Network held the community meeting. People said nothing is acceptable, but the termination of the officer and they asked the chief why that hasn’t happened. Chief Blackeye said there are police officer rights that require due process. Others wanted to know why the officer wasn’t suspended as the investigation continues.

People in the crowd also brought up the issue of recording police officers. One Durango High student who ended up in handcuffs that day told FOX5 he believes an officer was upset because the student wanted to record a video of the incident.

“I started to pull my phone out to record and he told me to put my phone away and walk away. And I said, I will walk away but I’m not putting my phone away. It is my right to record. As I was walking away, he walked after me, grabbed my arm and pulled my arms behind my back roughly, threw me on the car,” said student Jacory Taylor.

“I don’t believe there was an issue regarding the recording. We actually encourage that. We were recording as well. That’s not really a concern,” said Chief Blackeye.

FOX5 has not directly heard from Chief Blackeye on why officers approached the students in the first place. He did not take questions from the media at the National Action Network meeting. But he told the crowd about a couple of different reports of incidents of people having guns near the school, and that’s why officers were there.

The chief said the video people have seen shows only part of what happened. He says officers were wearing body cameras. FOX5 has made a formal request to obtain that video but it’s unclear when it will be made available to the public.

FOX5 requested an interview with Chief Blackeye on Tuesday but so far has not heard back. CCSD Police have previously told FOX5 it would not be appropriate for the chief to comment on an active investigation.

