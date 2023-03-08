CCSD launching new digital menus for meals at Las Vegas schools

Nevada bill could make school lunch free.
Nevada bill could make school lunch free.(KOLO-TV)
By Kimberly Nolan
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:37 PM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and that’s especially true for kids.

The Clark County School District is making sure to offer nutritious breakfast before classes start.

This week, the district is celebrating National School Breakfast Week.

At Frank Kim Elementary School on Wednesday students received something extra: healthy fruit smoothies and visits from some special mascots.

Kelly Prellwitz, principal at Frank Kim Elementary said that “if children go to school hungry or go to class hungry, they’re not focusing on their studies or their learning. They’re too worried about a basic need and that s food. If they’re hungry they need sustenance to be able to power their minds.”

Currently, in Clark County schools, breakfast, lunch and even dinner are free to all students.      

Nevada bill could make school lunch free until 2025

If you want to know what’s on your child’s school menu, the district has launched a new app. Visit menu.ccsd.net to learn more.

