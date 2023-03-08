2nd person dies after February crash in central Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a second person has died after a fatal crash in February in the central valley.

According to Las Vegas police, at around 10:48 p.m. Saturday, a 2012 Mercedes-Benz was approaching East Wigwam Avenue at a high rate of speed when a 2023 Subaru Crosstrek was stopped southbound on South Maryland Parkway for the red light.

Police said the crash occurred when the Mercedes-Benz drifted left over the concrete center median south of the intersection. The Mercedes then continues north in the southbound travel lanes as it crossed the intersection, then striking the front of the Subaru, redirecting it north, police said.

According to the department, the Mercedes continued northwest, where it traveled off-road and struck a metal light pole before coming to rest in Desert Bloom Park.

Immediately after the crash, police advised that one of the passengers in the Subaru was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim was identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office as Travis River Jones, 19, of Fontana, California. Officials said Jones’ cause of death was blunt force trauma with the manner of death determined to be an accident.

On March 8, police provided an update that the 47-year-old driver of the Mercedes-Benz succumbed to his injuries at about 12:44 p.m. on March 5.

Police identified the driver as Keith Gardner of Las Vegas. Authorities said Gardner was pronounced deceased by medical staff at Sunrise Hospital, becoming the second person to die as a result of this crash.

According to police, Gardner’s death marks the 21st traffic-related death in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023.

The crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

