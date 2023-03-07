VIDEO: Las Vegas police shot at suspect 16 times after carjacking, chase

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Dramatic body camera video showed the moments leading up to a shooting by two Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers.

The incident on March 1 started as a carjacking near Sahara and Paradise, before leading police into Henderson. LVMPD captured the moments on body camera that led to the shooting of a suspect who was shot 16 times by police; one officer shot 12 rounds, the other four. Officers Jacob Barr and Justin Garcia were the ones who shot at the suspect, LVMPD said.

Police said 31-year-old Lorraine Alvarado was a passenger in a stolen car with two other people after stealing merchandise from a store. After being pulled over, police said they fled the scene.

Police had to use a tire deflation device and they ultimately crashed into another car on Sunset and Stephanie, ending the pursuit.

“Alvarado was struck by gunfire and fell to the ground. Officers were then able to take her into custody and summon medical personnel. Alvarado was transferred to Sunrise Hospital where she’s booked, she’s still currently there,” said Asst. Sheriff Jim Seebock.

Seebock said Alvarado is in critical condition at Sunrise Hospital.

Alvarado has hefty list of criminal charges from the past including robbery with a deadly weapon in 2016 and two robbery charges in 2011. She now faces several charges in the shooting, including robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny, and resisting arrest.

Another woman- Kassandra Alvarez- is also facing charges including robbery.

