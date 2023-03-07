VIDEO: Las Vegas police shot at suspect 16 times after carjacking, chase

By Regina Ahn
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:58 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Dramatic body camera video showed the moments leading up to a shooting by two Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers.

The incident on March 1 started as a carjacking near Sahara and Paradise, before leading police into Henderson. LVMPD captured the moments on body camera that led to the shooting of a suspect who was shot 16 times by police; one officer shot 12 rounds, the other four. Officers Jacob Barr and Justin Garcia were the ones who shot at the suspect, LVMPD said.

Police said 31-year-old Lorraine Alvarado was a passenger in a stolen car with two other people after stealing merchandise from a store. After being pulled over, police said they fled the scene.

Police had to use a tire deflation device and they ultimately crashed into another car on Sunset and Stephanie, ending the pursuit.

“Alvarado was struck by gunfire and fell to the ground. Officers were then able to take her into custody and summon medical personnel. Alvarado was transferred to Sunrise Hospital where she’s booked, she’s still currently there,” said Asst. Sheriff Jim Seebock.

Seebock said Alvarado is in critical condition at Sunrise Hospital.

Alvarado has hefty list of criminal charges from the past including robbery with a deadly weapon in 2016 and two robbery charges in 2011. She now faces several charges in the shooting, including robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny, and resisting arrest.

Another woman- Kassandra Alvarez- is also facing charges including robbery.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Here’s how much you need to make in order to rent apartment in Southern Nevada
(File)
Las Vegas casino letting you drink free on your birthday
Woman hits $3.2M jackpot on $3.20 bet at Nevada casino
Woman hits $3.2M jackpot on $3.20 bet at Nevada casino

Latest News

Las Vegas "Baby Hulk" fights rare genetic disorder.
Las Vegas ‘Baby Incredible Hulk’ dies after battle with rare genetic disorder
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signs executive orders.
Nevada governor’s $2B education plan would boost per-pupil funding by around $2,000
Las Vegas police shot at suspect 16 times after carjacking, chase
Las Vegas police shot at suspect 16 times after carjacking, chase
Nevada governor’s $2B education plan would boost per-pupil funding by around $2,000
Nevada governor’s $2B education plan would boost per-pupil funding by around $2,000