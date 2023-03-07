REPORT: Rodgers in talks with Jets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers is engaging in conversations with the Jets, multiple news outlets are reporting.

Rodgers reportedly met with the Jets on Monday and is expected to continue into Tuesday. The Packers gave him permission to talk with the Jets, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Per sources. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had conversations today. While nothing is imminent Rodgers is open to the idea of going to NY — trey wingo (@wingoz) March 7, 2023

The report doesn’t mean Rodgers has made up his mind regarding his future, but it indicates the Packers and the quarterback are open to the idea of a trade.

Rodgers is under contract through 2024, with $59.5 million fully guaranteed this season. Both the quarterback and general manager Brian Gutekunst have said regardless of the decision, Rodgers’ contract likely have to be renegotiatied. Gutekunst said he would like a decision by the start of NFL free agency, which is March 15.

