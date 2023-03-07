Raiders to host 3-day merchandise warehouse sale in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For the second year in a row, the Raiders have announced that the team’s Raider Image will hold a three-day merchandise warehouse sale later this month.

According to a news release, the event will be held March 17-19 across the street from Allegiant Stadium, at 5525 Polaris Avenue, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day.

As part of the warehouse sale, the team says over 20,000 units of officially licensed Raiders-themed and UNLV items will be for sale, “including some exclusive merchandise, which will go on clearance sale at up to 70% off regular retail pricing to make way for new 2023 product inventory.”

The sale will feature Raiders merchandise including men’s, women’s and children’s apparel and headwear, accessories, collectibles and more, the release says.

The Raider Image is the official merchandising arm of the Las Vegas Raiders.

