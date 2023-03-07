Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Medical Examiner has released its report on the cause and manner of the deaths of a Phoenix family of five that were found dead last fall.

As Arizona’s Family previously reported, 44-year-old Jasen Michael Hudgens killed his wife, 40-year-old Marla Jordan Hudgens, and their three kids, 3-year-old Christopher Hudgens, and 6-month-old twins, Gwen and Faye. Jasen then shot himself in the head. Now, after months of waiting, the county has completed its investigation with disturbing new details of how the family was found.

In all of the cases, except for Jasen, the medical examiner detailed suffered significant stab wounds in graphic detail. That’s in addition to the multiple propane tanks found at the home emitting gas, alongside disconnected gas lines from a stove and water heater.

A preliminary police report says the babysitter arrived at the home, located near 7th and Northern avenues, and saw Jasen and Marla dead. Multiple police officers and firefighters were then dispatched to the home. Because of a strong odor of gas, a hazmat crew cleared the house first. Police say there were open propane tanks inside and a gas line that was not attached to a kitchen appliance. It took hours for crews to secure the house and get rid of the gas so police could get inside safely. Detectives then discovered all the bodies.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.