Man charged after his 3-year-old child attacked by pack of pit bulls

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin and Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:06 PM PST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 3-year-old was attacked by a pack of pit bulls in South Memphis, according to Memphis police.

Police say that at 4:56 p.m., officers responded to Barton Street, just south of East Essex Avenue, regarding a dog bite.

Kendale Taylor, the toddler’s father, is charged with child endangerment.

Memphis Animal Shelter gave Taylor a citation for failure to maintain dogs, dangerous vicious dogs, dogs at large, and rabies shots and tags.

Police say five pit bulls attacked the toddler. The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. That status was updated to critical but stable condition.

Police say the dogs were seized by Animal Control.

