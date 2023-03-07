Las Vegas Valley home prices level off as more houses become available

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Home prices around the Las Vegas Valley leveled off in February, in another sign of a cooledoff market due to record high interest rates.

According to Las Vegas Realtors, the average price for existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada in February was $424,995. That’s nearly identical to January, but down 5.6 percent from $450,000 in February 2022. The all-time record price was recorded in May 2022 at $482,000.

As for sales, Las Vegas Realtors reported 4,665 single-family homes listed for sale without any sort of offer, which is up 167.9% from the same time last year. The sales pace equals a three-month supply of properties available for sale, compared to last year at this time when Southern Nevada was facing a housing shortage when less than a one-month supply of available homes.

“The local housing market is much more balanced now than it has been in recent years,” LVR President & realtor Lee Barrett said. “Instead of sellers having the advantage, buyers are now in a better position, since prices have stabilized, and we have more homes on the market. We’ve now seen two straight months of stable home prices. It was also encouraging to see sales increase from January to February, while new listings continue to decline. Even with mortgage interest rates reaching 7% recently, this shows a strong underlying interest in owning a home here in Southern Nevada.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.