Las Vegas police look for suspect in shooting that hit innocent teen girl

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused in a December 29, 2022, shooting.

According to police, the incident happened in the area of Palos Verdes Street and Kolson Circle.

Police say the investigation determined that the suspect, identified as Gregory Williams, 38, was in a fight with another male. During the fight, police said Williams produced a gun and fired at the man.

According to police, Williams missed the man he fired at and struck an “innocent 14-year-old girl who was in the area.”

Detectives are asking for help locating 38-year-old Gregory Williams, the suspect in the shooting of a 14-year-old girl in the area of Palos Verdes & Kolson Cir. in December 2022.



If you have any info about his location, please call detectives @ 725-217-8607 or @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/o9lhkZGPdl — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 7, 2023

LVMPD says a warrant for attempt murder has been issued for Williams.

Anyone with any information about the location of the suspect or eventis urged to contact LVMPD Detectives at725-217-8607.To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.