Henderson favorite Nielsen’s Frozen Custard set to open in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A beloved Henderson frozen custard shop is set to open the doors of a new location in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Friday.

According to a news release, Nielsen’s Frozen Custard will open at Santa Fe Station on March 10.

The new eatery will mark the second expansion for Nielsen’s, which recently opened a location at Red Rock Resort in the west valley.

According to the release, “serving the Las Vegas valley and Utah area for over forty years, Nielsen’s is known for their fresh and quality ingredients that go into making their famed custard.”

Nielsen’s Frozen Custard will be open from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. daily.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.