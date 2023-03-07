Henderson favorite Nielsen’s Frozen Custard set to open in northwest Las Vegas

Nielsen’s Frozen Custard to open first location in west Las Vegas
Nielsen’s Frozen Custard to open first location in west Las Vegas(Nielsen’s Frozen Custard via Station Casinos)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:12 AM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A beloved Henderson frozen custard shop is set to open the doors of a new location in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Friday.

According to a news release, Nielsen’s Frozen Custard will open at Santa Fe Station on March 10.

The new eatery will mark the second expansion for Nielsen’s, which recently opened a location at Red Rock Resort in the west valley.

According to the release, “serving the Las Vegas valley and Utah area for over forty years, Nielsen’s is known for their fresh and quality ingredients that go into making their famed custard.”

Nielsen’s Frozen Custard will be open from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. daily.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman hits $3.2M jackpot on $3.20 bet at Nevada casino
Woman hits $3.2M jackpot on $3.20 bet at Nevada casino
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson police say son shot, killed intruder breaking into deceased father’s home
Authorities say dog killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Las Vegas
Authorities say dog killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Las Vegas
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close

Latest News

'In Bloom' on display at Bellagio
'In Bloom' at Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art
Adam Carolla on MORE FOX5
Adam Carolla LIVE in Las Vegas
Comedian Adam Carolla raises money for Real Talk Youth Impact Program in our Celebrity Spin...
Comedian Adam Carolla spins for charity
Dr. Aimee Foord with Cure 4 the Kids Foundation joins us to talk about the symptoms of a...
March is Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month