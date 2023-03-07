Forecast Outlook-3/7/23

Calm Tuesday with More Windy on the Way
FOX5 Weather test 0224
FOX5 Weather test 0224
By Cassandra Jones
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:39 AM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We start Tuesday on a cool note with temperatures in the 30s & 40s, but the wind is giving us a break. Expect calmer conditions throughout the afternoon and evening before the wind returns Tuesday night. Daytime highs will be in the low 60s, but we are still 9 degrees below average. Breezes return overnight Tuesday with gusts 20-30 MPH.

More wind is expected area-wide Wednesday afternoon with daytime highs in the mid-60s. Southwest wind gusts will be in the 25-35 MPH range. Less wind is expected Thursday with highs staying in the mid-60s.

Friday we’ll see a slight chance of showers with daytime highs in the low 70s. There’s a slight chance of showers from a system moving into California, we’re keeping an eye on potential changes, but for now biggest impacts look to avoid the Las Vegas Valley.

The weekend features highs in the low 70s with more wind on Saturday.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman hits $3.2M jackpot on $3.20 bet at Nevada casino
Woman hits $3.2M jackpot on $3.20 bet at Nevada casino
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson police say son shot, killed intruder breaking into deceased father’s home
Authorities say dog killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Las Vegas
Authorities say dog killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Las Vegas
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close

Latest News

Forecast Outlook: 3/6/23 evening
Forecast Outlook: 3/6/23 evening
Forecast Outlook: 3/6/23 afternoon
Forecast Outlook- 3/7/2023
Forecast Outlook: 3/6/23 afternoon
Forecast Outlook: 3/6/23 afternoon
FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook-3/5/23