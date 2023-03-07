Forecast Outlook-3/7/23

We start Tuesday on a cool note with temperatures in the 30s & 40s, but the wind is giving us a break. Expect calmer conditions throughout the afternoon and evening before the wind returns Tuesday night. Daytime highs will be in the low 60s, but we are still 9 degrees below average. Breezes return overnight Tuesday with gusts 20-30 MPH.

More wind is expected area-wide Wednesday afternoon with daytime highs in the mid-60s. Southwest wind gusts will be in the 25-35 MPH range. Less wind is expected Thursday with highs staying in the mid-60s.

Friday we’ll see a slight chance of showers with daytime highs in the low 70s. There’s a slight chance of showers from a system moving into California, we’re keeping an eye on potential changes, but for now biggest impacts look to avoid the Las Vegas Valley.

The weekend features highs in the low 70s with more wind on Saturday.

