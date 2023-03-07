Forecast Outlook- 3/6/2023

Warmer Weather on the Way
By Sam Argier
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:40 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures stay on the cool side through the first half of the week before warmer weather arrives this weekend.

After highs in the 50s Monday afternoon, we’ll see temperatures fall back into the 30s overnight with partly cloudy skies. We’ll turn mostly sunny on Tuesday with high temperatures back into the low 60s. Highs hold in the mid to low 60s on Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. We’ll see the breeze pick up again with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Here’s how much you need to make in order to rent apartment in Southern Nevada
(File)
Las Vegas casino letting you drink free on your birthday
Woman hits $3.2M jackpot on $3.20 bet at Nevada casino
Woman hits $3.2M jackpot on $3.20 bet at Nevada casino

Latest News

Forecast Outlook: 3/6/23 afternoon
Forecast Outlook: 3/6/23 afternoon
FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook-3/5/23
FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook-3/5/23
FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook-3/4/23