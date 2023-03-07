Forecast Outlook- 3/6/2023

Temperatures stay on the cool side through the first half of the week before warmer weather arrives this weekend.

After highs in the 50s Monday afternoon, we’ll see temperatures fall back into the 30s overnight with partly cloudy skies. We’ll turn mostly sunny on Tuesday with high temperatures back into the low 60s. Highs hold in the mid to low 60s on Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. We’ll see the breeze pick up again with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.