Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens first location on Las Vegas Strip

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:55 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop has announced that it has debuted its first location on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, the Strip location will also feature a Wing Zone storefront.

As part of a partnership with Las Vegas-based Fifth Avenue Restaurant Group, Capriottis has opened in the New York-New York casino at 3790 S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

“We’re a people-first company. A mentality that includes the franchisees we permit to become a part of our brands,” said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone. “We know the experience, expertise, and vision of the Fifth Avenue team will make them a proud addition to our franchise family and will help them put the people of Las Vegas first, as has always been our aim.”

