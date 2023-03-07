Advocates: Proposal to add gaming could make Las Vegas commercial area a 24-hour hotspot

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A proposal for gaming in some establishments could transform Commercial Center into a 24-hour hotspot, according to some proponents, while other gaming and resort interests voiced some opposition due to location and concerns over fairness.

A Clark County proposal would grant an exception for Commercial Center: up to six establishments can have tabletop gaming inside a “tavern” setting.

Commercial Center has been the site of several revitalization efforts, from the renaming of Liberace Way, the future site of a Liberace Museum, and the migration of artists from the Arts District into spaces, in search of cheaper rent.

Commissioner Tick Segerblom said the 24-hour establishments would help make the area safer. Many of the changes have been implemented since a hookah lounge was forced to shut down, following a February 2022 shooting where 14 people were struck by gunfire.

“We need more visibility and more people in there, 24-7. This would be one way to do that,” he said. “Make Commercial Center different, We don’t want it to be just another strip mall, we have plenty of those around the Valley,” Segerblom said.

Arts District business leader Derek Stonebarger, owner of Rebar, is hoping to be the latest investor in a new concept: a massive art gallery, steakhouse, and 24-hour establishment with gaming.

“An art-themed steakhouse: there’ll be potentially over 2000 pieces of artwork for sale,” Stonebarger said. “I’m finally ready to make the leap into gaming. And I’m going to do it with a unique concept. “That’s going to mean that my business, and my employees and my staff and my security, they’re going to be there 24 hours a day once we get this open and rolling. I think it’s a huge step to getting the area revitalized,” he said.

The Nevada Resort Association voiced opposition in a several-page letter to Clark County. “CCC 8.20.245 requires that taverns be at least 1,500 feet from the nearest school or church... it bears reminding that the Resort Association had been previously assured that redevelopment dollars would not be used to support existing or prospective gaming licensees,” the letter noted, describing the numerous resorts, casinos and workers employed nearby.

A spokesperson for Timbers also called the setup for the variance “unfair competition.”

The county is set to discuss the proposal, Tuesday morning.

