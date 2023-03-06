Woman hits $3.2M jackpot on $3.20 bet at Nevada casino

Woman hits $3.2M jackpot on $3.20 bet at Nevada casino
Woman hits $3.2M jackpot on $3.20 bet at Nevada casino(Cason Valley Inn/Instagram)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky slots player turned a $3.20 bet into more than $3 million while playing at a Nevada casino.

According to IGT, the lucky winner had bet $3.20 on the “Wheel of Fortune” slot machine when she hit the jackpot.

The property, Carson Valley Inn Casino in Minden, Nevada, said the guest, identified as LeAnn, hit the $3,274,538 jackpot over President’s Day Weekend.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Here’s how much you need to make in order to rent apartment in Southern Nevada
(File)
Las Vegas casino letting you drink free on your birthday
Las Vegas Uber driver is recovering from a brutal attack after being assaulted by her passengers
Las Vegas Uber driver who was attacked by passengers gets back to work
LVMPD investigating officer-involved shooting in Henderson near Stephanie, Sunset
LVMPD identifies officers who opened fire on robbery suspects following pursuit

Latest News

Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
2 Las Vegas hospitals partner with authorities to conduct emergency response drill Monday
Gambling addiction is a serious issue for some.
Nevada lawmaker seeking tax hike for slot machine winnings
Henderson woman calling for more police patrols after car break-ins
Henderson woman calling for more police patrols after car break-ins
Henderson woman calling for more police patrols after car break-ins