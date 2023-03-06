Woman hits $3.2M jackpot on $3.20 bet at Nevada casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky slots player turned a $3.20 bet into more than $3 million while playing at a Nevada casino.

According to IGT, the lucky winner had bet $3.20 on the “Wheel of Fortune” slot machine when she hit the jackpot.

The property, Carson Valley Inn Casino in Minden, Nevada, said the guest, identified as LeAnn, hit the $3,274,538 jackpot over President’s Day Weekend.

