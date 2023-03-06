Want your own golf course? This one’s for sale in Kentucky
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Arrowhead Golf Course in Cadiz, Kentucky, is listed for sale, according to a Facebook post by ATLAS Real Estate, Auction, and Appraisal Services.
An auction is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 31. Prospective buyers are invited to preview the property from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, March 20.
The post said the property boasted “abundant opportunities, ample road frontage, offered in tracts and combinations.”
Arrowhead Golf Course is an 18 hole regulation semi-private 72-par course with a 71.7 rating.
It includes a 20 tee driving range, ponds and cart paths.
“The 18-hole Arrowhead course at the Arrowhead Golf Club facility in Cadiz, Kentucky was designed by Gary Roger Baird, ASGCA and is currently managed by Jeremy Ross, Manager/Superintendent. The course features 6,750 yards of golf from the long tees with a par of 72,” the listing mentioned.
