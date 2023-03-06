VIDEO: NDOT reminds how to use diverging diamond interchange at Tropicana over I-15

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has released a video to help remind drivers how to navigate a diverging diamond interchange (DDI).

According to NDOT, a diverging diamond interchange is temporarily in place at Tropicana Avenue over the Interstate 15.

The agency said crews put a diverging diamond interchange in place after the demolition of the north half of the Tropicana Aveene bridge as part of the I-15/Tropicana Design Build project.

According to NDOT, a diverging diamond interchange is a type of road intersection that allows for two directions of traffic on the same road to temporarily cross over to the opposite side of the road. The design of a diverging diamond interchange is meant to “improve traffic flow and safety by reducing conflict points and eliminating the need for left turns across oncoming traffic.,” NDOT said.

As part of a diverging diamond interchange, NDOT notes that drivers approaching the area follow a set of lane markings that guide them onto the opposite side of the road. Once on the opposite side, NDOT says drivers can make left turns or continue straight through the interchange without crossing over opposing traffic.

The agency notes that the temporary diverging diamond interchange at Tropicana Avenue will be in place through mid-2024.

“NDOT encourages drivers learn the movement ahead of time and pay special attention at the intersection, the agency said in the release.

According to NDOT, the benefits of a diverging diamond interchange for drivers include:

Improved safety: DDIs have been shown to reduce the number of potential conflict points for drivers, which can lead to fewer accidents and injuries.

Better traffic flow: DDIs can improve the efficiency of left turns, which can reduce congestion and delay for drivers.

More efficient use of space: Because DDIs eliminate the need for dedicated left-turn lanes and traffic signals, they can be a more compact and space-efficient design for intersections.

Lower construction costs: DDIs can be less expensive to build than traditional interchanges, which may require more land and more complex engineering.

