Trial date set in Marshawn Lynch alleged DUI case in Las Vegas

Marshawn Lynch arrested in Las Vegas, as seen through body-worn camera.
Marshawn Lynch arrested in Las Vegas, as seen through body-worn camera.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:47 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A trial date has been set for a DUI case involving former NFL player Marshawn Lynch.

Lynch’s lawyer Richard Schonfeld and David Chesnoff said Lynch entered a not guilty plea in the Monday hearing. A trial date was set for May 24 at 10 a.m.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said that at about 7:25 a.m. Aug. 9, 2022, officers conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue, near Wyoming and Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to police, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest.

Police wrote in an arrest report that the man, identified as Marshawn Lynch in the report, was behind the wheel of had “significant damage with no rim or tire on the driver’s side front wheel with dents and dings on the rear driver’s side wheel about to fall off.” Police noted that the front passenger rim and tire were also almost off.

“We are dismayed that the City Attorney would choose to file a case when the evidence clearly demonstrates that there was no DUI under Nevada law,” Schonfeld and Chesnoff said in a statement. “We look forward to the trial in this matter.”

The City of Las Vegas didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

