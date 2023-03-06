Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft

Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:36 AM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman accused of stealing items from a retail business in January.

According to a news release, during the month of January, police say the female suspect “brazenly stole items from a retail business whilst an employee filmed the theft occurring.”

During the incident, police said the suspect was heard telling the employee, “You will never catch me.” while laughing.

LVMPD said the burglary occurred in the 2000 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

