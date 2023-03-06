Las Vegas police: Suspect identified in 2021 homicide where homeowner shot in backyard

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police identified the suspect in a 2021 homicide in which a homeowner was shot in their backyard.

According to police, the shooting happened around 12:54 a.m. Nov. 2, 2021 in the 3300 block of Denali Preserve Street. Police said a man was found dead in his backyard suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the man was awoken by dogs barking. The man stepping into the backyard where he was shot by an unknown suspect.

LVMPD said after investigation, 25-year-old Clayton Perkins was identified as the suspect in the shooting. Jail records show Perkins is currently being held at Henderson Detention Center on obstructing a police officer. LVMPD said Perkins will be transferred to Clark County Detention Center to face a murder charge.

