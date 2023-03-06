Las Vegas police hosting free K-9 trials event on March 19

By Caitlin Lilly
Mar. 6, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is hosting its annual K-9 trials event later this month.

According to a news release, marking its 31st event, the LVMPD K-9 trials will be held March 19 at South Point Arena, 9777 S. Las Vegas Boulevard. Doors for the event will open at 8 a.m.

As apart of the event, more than 50 K-9 teams will join LVMPD’s K-9 Section in competitions for narcotics, bombs, area search, building search, obedience, agility and handler protection.

Organizers say German Shepherds, Dutch Shepherds, Belgian Malinois’, Labradors and English Springer Spaniels will compete in the seven different categories.

According to the release, the top three finishers will receive “Tough Dog,” “Top Dog” and “Top Agency” awards.

Teams participating in the competition, which will include police K-9 units and hotel security teams, are judged on many parts of their performance, including handler tactics.

General admission tickets to the LVMPD K-9 Trials are free and available to the public. To register for tickets, visit: https://lvmpdk9trials.eventbrite.com/.

“K-9 teams from a wide variety of agencies, both public and military, will showcase their talent and highly trained skills,” says Lt. Jeff Clark of the LVMPD K-9 Section. “The competition is exciting for both spectators and competing teams and will feature scenarios that will challenge both K-9s and handlers. "

