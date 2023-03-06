2 Las Vegas hospitals partner with authorities to conduct emergency response drill Monday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas hospitals are partnering with multiple agencies to conduct an emergency response drill on Monday.
According to a news release, MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center have teamed up with multiple agencies to “simulate an emergency response and triage drill.”
The release says the drill will take place at a “decommissioned school” and reiterated to residents that it is just a drill. Officials did not identify where exactly the drill is taking place.
MountainView Hospital said in the release that the below agencies are taking part in the drill:
Amplus Academy Charter School EMT program
AMR
Clark County Fire Department
Clark County School District Emergency Management
Clark County School District Health Services
Clark County School District Police Department
Community Ambulance
Guardian Elite Medical Service
Henderson Fire
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue
Las Vegas Metro
Medic West
Moapa Fire District
MountainView Hospital
MountainView Hospital Paramedic Institute
North Las Vegas Fire
North Las Vegas Police
Sunrise Health Graduate Medical Education Consortium
Sunrise Health & Medical Center
