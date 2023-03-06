2 Las Vegas hospitals partner with authorities to conduct emergency response drill Monday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas hospitals are partnering with multiple agencies to conduct an emergency response drill on Monday.

According to a news release, MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center have teamed up with multiple agencies to “simulate an emergency response and triage drill.”

The release says the drill will take place at a “decommissioned school” and reiterated to residents that it is just a drill. Officials did not identify where exactly the drill is taking place.

MountainView Hospital said in the release that the below agencies are taking part in the drill:

Amplus Academy Charter School EMT program

AMR

Clark County Fire Department

Clark County School District Emergency Management

Clark County School District Health Services

Clark County School District Police Department

Community Ambulance

Guardian Elite Medical Service

Henderson Fire

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

Las Vegas Metro

Medic West

Moapa Fire District

MountainView Hospital

MountainView Hospital Paramedic Institute

North Las Vegas Fire

North Las Vegas Police

Sunrise Health Graduate Medical Education Consortium

Sunrise Health & Medical Center

