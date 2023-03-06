Las Vegas artist helps create free murals for local businesses

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “All my life I’ve loved art and everything about it, it’s been an uphill battle if you’ve heard the term starving artist you can’t just jump into art, you have to dedicate your life to it.”

Robert Alvarado has been doing art his whole life. Originally from Los Angeles, Alvarado had inspiration from graffiti artists.

“I’m first generation Salvadorean and my mom was a single mom, so I couldn’t just go to art school. I lived around a lot of gangs, but I couldn’t do it, I preferred my art,” said Alvarado.

And while his upbringing wasn’t the best, he always had an artistic mind.

“Colors are always when I walk in anywhere I see a blank wall or a canvas so I’m looking at I’m always seeing art but it kind of comes together when they give me ideas,” Alvarado says.

Alvarado is talking about ideas that he gets from small business owners. Where he paints a beautiful masterpiece like this, for struggling businesses.

“When I talk to the owners they’ll tell you if they’re slow or not and that’s usually the cue, for example, this one here, a lonely trailer off of Craig Road. I saw smoke coming out that was their grill,” said Bobby.

And that was the grill for Los Gorditos.

A trailer in this gas station, Los Gorditos opened less than a year ago.

“We got this place because we got this food truck from my uncle, I looked up to him all the time, he used to own restaurants I wanted to do my own business,” Los Gorditos said Martin Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez and his mom work every day from morning to night. And although the food is authentic and well made, he said the crowds often miss his small trailer.

That was, until Alvarado met him them.

“He said he wanted to do something for us something that he said it might help us it actually did a lot of people to start noticing us that we were parked on this we never knew you were parked right here,” said Rodriguez.

The gratitude and blessing Rodriguez says he can never repay.

“I just want to thank Bobby. Thank you, thank you guys,” said Rodriguez.

And the big question... Why does bobby do this?

The answer is simple, he said.

“Humanity starts with kindness. There’s no shortage of dirtbags, humanity starts with kindness, helping each other out should be more of an opportunity than an obligation,” said Alvarado.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.