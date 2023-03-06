Job fair to be held at Palms Las Vegas on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you’re looking for a job, mark your calendar for this Wednesday, March 8.

Several local employers will be at a job fair at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, including solar and electrical, education, hospitality and medical.

The job fair will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Attendees can register in advance at at jobertising.com.

