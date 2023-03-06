Henderson woman calling for more police patrols after car break-ins

By Mike Allen
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:59 AM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A rash of car break-ins is hitting the Henderson neighborhood of Cadence, according to members of the community.

“(They’re) going around to like six cars pulling on handles, trying to find one that’s unlocked,” said Donna Martin, who lives in Cadence.

Martin, who has lived in the Cadence area for a few years, has noticed a spike in property crime in her neighborhood, with a recent break-in affecting her son-in-law.

“It’s about five young men who look about maybe six foot, skinny, and they’re wearing masks,” She said. “They’re all covered up.”

Martin says these crimes are happening around 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. She’s asking people to join her neighborhood watch Facebook group and share their own pictures and videos of these break-ins.

“I’m hoping to be able to get all the information together of everything that’s happened and go to the police department and talk about maybe getting some more patrol time in the hours that we’re looking for,” Martin said. “We have our own patrol, but it’s one person for this giant area.”

Property crime has become more common in the valley over the last year, although there has been a sizeable drop since the start of the new year.

FOX5 asked Henderson police if they were aware of a spike in crime in the neighborhood. The department told FOX5 that they haven’t heard about an unusual number of them lately, but will be looking through data to learn more.

If you have photos or videos you’d like to share with Donna, you can post them on the Cadence Neighborhood Watch Facebook page.

