Henderson police say son shot, killed intruder breaking into deceased father’s home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department says a man shot and killed an intruder who broke into the home of the man’s deceased father.

According to a news release, Henderson police responded to the incident at about 2:10 a.m. on March 2 in the 1700 block of Sebring Hills Drive.

Police said officers were advised that shots at been fired at a subject inside of a residence.

According to HPD, the preliminary investigation indicated that an unknown male had broken into a residence that belonged to an elderly homeowner who had passed away the week before.

Police said the homeowner’s 61-year-old son went to the home to check on his father’s residence. While checking the interior of the home, police say the homeowner’s son came upon an unknown male intruder, leading to him discharging his firearm at the suspect.

Arriving officers discovered the male intruder, identified only as a 38-year-old man, deceased at the scene.

Police said it was determined that no criminal charges will be filed against the homeowner’s son in this incident.

The victim’s name, as well as cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Police advise that the incident remains an open investigation and no further details will be released at this time.

The incident is being investigated as the first homicide for the city of Henderson in 2023.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.

