Forecast Outlook-3/5/23

Staying Windy Sunday Night
By Les Krifaton
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:22 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The wind advisory that is in effect is supposed to expire at 7 PM, but may need to be extended.

Wind at higher elevations continues to be strong and downsloping winds, winds that blow down off the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range are weakening but still strong.

Peak wind at Angel Peak Sunday afternoon hit 78 MPH.

Monday the wind will be much lighter but we are remain cooler than normal with daytime temperatures not expected to hit the 60 degree mark.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be quiet with temperatures climbing but there is a system that could change up our weather for next weekend.

Lots of moisture is moving onto the coast and there is enough energy in it that it could sweep into southern Nevada.

As we hit the middle of the week we’ll have a better handle on what to expect but for now the forecast model shows no rain for Las Vegas.

