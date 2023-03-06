Derek Carr posts New Orleans Saints video, says he will miss Raiders fans

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After reports emerged Monday morning that the New Orleans Saints were close to finalizing a deal with Derek Carr, the former Raiders quarterback all but made it official with posts he shared on social media.

“Who dat,” Carr said as he posted a New Orleans Saints hype video on his social media channels.

Carr went on to comment on his post on Instagram to say he will miss Raider Nation.

“I will miss all of you Raiders fans also. Thank you for an amazing 9 years,” Carr wrote in a comment on his video.

