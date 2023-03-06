Derek Carr posts New Orleans Saints video, says he will miss Raiders fans

AFC quarterback Derek Carr (4) of the Las Vegas Raiders looks to pass during the flag football...
AFC quarterback Derek Carr (4) of the Las Vegas Raiders looks to pass during the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:32 AM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After reports emerged Monday morning that the New Orleans Saints were close to finalizing a deal with Derek Carr, the former Raiders quarterback all but made it official with posts he shared on social media.

“Who dat,” Carr said as he posted a New Orleans Saints hype video on his social media channels.

Carr went on to comment on his post on Instagram to say he will miss Raider Nation.

“I will miss all of you Raiders fans also. Thank you for an amazing 9 years,” Carr wrote in a comment on his video.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Here’s how much you need to make in order to rent apartment in Southern Nevada
(File)
Las Vegas casino letting you drink free on your birthday
Las Vegas Uber driver is recovering from a brutal attack after being assaulted by her passengers
Las Vegas Uber driver who was attacked by passengers gets back to work
LVMPD investigating officer-involved shooting in Henderson near Stephanie, Sunset
LVMPD identifies officers who opened fire on robbery suspects following pursuit

Latest News

Raiders’ Darren Waller, Aces’ Kelsey Plum getting married in Las Vegas
Raiders’ Darren Waller, Aces’ Kelsey Plum getting married in Las Vegas
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to fans as he leaves the field following...
Aaron Rodgers hopes to have decision “sooner rather than later”
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
NFL star Aaron Rodgers went to a darkness retreat to contemplate his future
Las Vegas Raiderettes cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas...
Raiderettes to hold auditions for upcoming squad in Las Vegas