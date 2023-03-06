Comedian Chris Tucker announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Award-winning actor and comedian, Chris Tucker, has announced he will host two shows on the Las Vegas Strip this summer.

According to a news release, “following multiple sold-out performances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas,” Tucker has announced his latest headlining engagement.

The release says Tucker will perform at Wynn Las Vegas on July 14-15.

Tickets for both performances will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.

Show tickets can be purchased on ticketmaster.com and christucker.com, the release says.

