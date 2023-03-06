Comedian Chris Tucker announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Award-winning actor and comedian, Chris Tucker, has announced he will host two shows on the Las Vegas Strip this summer.

According to a news release, “following multiple sold-out performances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas,” Tucker has announced his latest headlining engagement.

The release says Tucker will perform at Wynn Las Vegas on July 14-15.

Tickets for both performances will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.

Show tickets can be purchased on ticketmaster.com and christucker.com, the release says.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.