Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say

Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him and taking invasive pictures following his father’s trial.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:13 PM PST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him and taking invasive pictures following his father’s trial.

A report filed with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office states Murdaugh contacted deputies on Sunday, saying he has been followed by someone who is taking pictures of him and his girlfriend, Brooklynn White.

Murdaugh told deputies he saw pictures of himself inside his home in a New York Post article, according to the deputy report. He reviewed video from a Ring doorbell camera that showed a “suspicious” grey Dodge Challenger parked outside his home, the report states.

The sheriff’s office told Murdaugh they would add extra patrol to the residence and encouraged him to contact the office if anything else happened, the report states.

Not long after the report was filed, White contacted the sheriff’s office saying she and Murdaugh were being followed by “the media” in a grey SUV on Spanish Wells Road in Hilton Head.

The report states a corporal who was patrolling the area spotted the SUV and conducted a traffic stop after it was seen speeding and making improper lane changes. During the traffic stop, the corporal witnessed an item resembling a camera bag in the passenger seat, according to the report.

The driver was given a warning and let go, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman hits $3.2M jackpot on $3.20 bet at Nevada casino
Woman hits $3.2M jackpot on $3.20 bet at Nevada casino
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson police say son shot, killed intruder breaking into deceased father’s home
Authorities say dog killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Las Vegas
Authorities say dog killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Las Vegas
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close

Latest News

Advocates: Proposal to add gaming could make Las Vegas commercial area a 24-hour hotspot
Advocates: Proposal to add gaming could make Las Vegas commercial area a 24-hour hotspot
Nevada lawmakers will consider bill to put cameras in special needs classrooms
Nevada lawmakers will consider bill to put cameras in special needs classrooms
Video shows CCSD officer shove student to ground, school district ‘concerned’ over interaction
CCSDPD’s top cop faces questions after incident near Las Vegas school
Gregory Williams
Las Vegas police look for suspect in shooting that hit innocent teen girl
Nevada lawmaker seeking tax hike for slot machine winnings
Nevada lawmaker seeking tax hike for slot machine winnings