Authorities say dog killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police said a small dog was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday morning near the IR15 southbound to go IR215 eastbound transition ramp.

According to Nevada State Police, the incident occurred at about 10:50 a.m. and involved a silver Toyota passenger car that was driven by an unidentified woman.

Police said the vehicle was in the far right lane and “for reasons unknown,” failed to maintain its travel lane and went into the right side rocks. The vehicle then struck a wall and was steered back towards the travel lanes where it overturned, authorities said.

The female driver was transported to UMC Trauma with moderate injuries. Nevada State Police said a small dog who was in the vehicle at the time of the crash succumbed to its injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities said impairment is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.