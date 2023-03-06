3 arrested after 16-year-old boy found dead, wrapped in a blanket in Kingman

KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men and a woman have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was found dead in Kingman.

On Feb. 25, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report from Kingman residents Amber-Leah Valentine, 41, and Jon Imes, 41, that their 16-year-old son had run away from home. According to investigators, the two told officers they last saw their son the day before, around 10 a.m. On Feb. 28, deputies were called out to Anson Smith and Indian Canyon Road after the body of a teenage boy was found wrapped in a blanket behind a stone wall in the area.

On Thursday, Valentine called the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office to report that she had just freed her 14-year-old daughter from captivity by her roommates Richard Pounds, 34, and Shioban Gujda, 39. Investigators say Valentine and her daughter were taken to a hospital, where Valentine told deputies that she and Imes had disposed of their son’s body behind the wall. She told officers she knew he was dead when they reported him missing. Later, Imes and Valentine were arrested on various charges, including abandonment and concealing a dead body.

Investigators then spoke with Valentine’s 14-year-old daughter, who told them that Pounds had shot her in the eye with a BB gun and told deputies about other abuse that had happened to her while living in the house. Later, detectives then served a search warrant near Packard Avenue and Bond Street with the Bullhead City SWAT team.

Pounds was arrested and booked for felony child abuse and aggravated assault. Gujda was questioned and released pending further investigation by deputies. An autopsy was conducted on the body of the teen found wrapped in a blanket, and the results are pending.

