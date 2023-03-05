Forecast Outlook-3/5/23

The theme of this winter isn’t letting up this weekend.

Cooler and windy weather is forecast for Sunday with a wind advisory still in effect and temperatures running about 10 degrees below normal.

Energy underneath a low centered in the Pacific Northwest will help re-enforce the wind with the highest impact on the Sheep Range and Spring Mountains.

Our mountain ridges could see 70 MPH gusts.

Here in the valley we expect gusts to hit up to 50 MPH.

We will have a mix of sun and cloud through the day.

Expect more sunshine less wind but still below normal temperatures to start the week.

The cooler than normal temperatures will be with us for the better part of the week.

In terms of rain, nothing is forecast.

Our local mountains might pick up a few inches later in the week.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.