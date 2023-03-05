Forecast Outlook-3/4/23

More Wind and Cooler Sunday
FOX5 Weather test 0224
FOX5 Weather test 0224
By Les Krifaton
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:34 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A low spinning off British Columbia is pushing into northern California Saturday night.

As it moves onshore winds will be re-enforced by the system bringing more powerful winds to to the Spring Mountains.

A wind advisory is in effect until Sunday night for all of our area including the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range Mountains.

Daytime temperatures will remain much cooler than normal Sunday and through most of the week

In fact our highs are running 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police look for suspect after woman shot, killed in southwest Las Vegas gated community
Woman identified after shot, killed in southwest Las Vegas gated community
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
FOX5 | North Las Vegas police: Driver shot, killed after reaching for gun during traffic stop
North Las Vegas police: Driver shot, killed after reaching for gun during traffic stop
Pablo González Vargas’ art at TRANSFIX
‘World’s largest immersive art experience’ to open on Las Vegas Strip
Southern Nevada Health District located at 280 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107.
Health officials investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease at Las Vegas resort

Latest News

FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook-3/4/23
Forecast Outlook- Friday afternoon
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 3/4/3023
Forecast Outlook: Wednesday afternoon