Forecast Outlook-3/4/23

A low spinning off British Columbia is pushing into northern California Saturday night.

As it moves onshore winds will be re-enforced by the system bringing more powerful winds to to the Spring Mountains.

A wind advisory is in effect until Sunday night for all of our area including the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range Mountains.

Daytime temperatures will remain much cooler than normal Sunday and through most of the week

In fact our highs are running 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

