19-month-old girl dies after February hit-and-run crash

By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 1:57 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 19-month-old girl has died after a February hit-and-run crash as police continue to search for the driver.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. Feb. 18 near Spanish Drive and Spanish View Lane. According to police, a Nissan Titan was driving and drifted to the left, hitting a block wall. Police said the driver, only identified as a 28-year-old male, went to a secondary scene and removed a 19-month-old and 9-year-old from the car, leaving them and the car behind as he left the area.

The 19-month-old girl was critically injured in the crash, police said. Police said the girl died on March 3 due to her injuries.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the girl once next of kin is notified.

The 9-year-old girl suffered minor injuries, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are still looking for the driver of the Nissan Titan. Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3786 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.

