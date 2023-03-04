Man dead after single vehicle crash near Nellis Air Force Base

Police (MGN)
Police (MGN)(Police (MGN))
By Cody Lee
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:03 PM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police assisted Nellis Air Force Base security forces with a deadly crash involving one vehicle Friday evening.

Police tell FOX5 it happened just before 6:30 p.m. near the base. The car hit a curb and rock.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

No other details have been released at this time.

Avoid the area as investigators process the scene.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Pinkbox Doughnuts set to open its first store in North Las Vegas
Pinkbox Doughnuts set to open its first store in North Las Vegas
Police look for suspect after woman shot, killed in southwest Las Vegas gated community
Woman identified after shot, killed in southwest Las Vegas gated community
LVMPD investigating officer-involved shooting in Henderson near Stephanie, Sunset
Las Vegas officer shoots, injures robbery suspect after pursuit in Henderson
FOX5 | North Las Vegas police: Driver shot, killed after reaching for gun during traffic stop
North Las Vegas police: Driver shot, killed after reaching for gun during traffic stop

Latest News

LVMPD investigating officer-involved shooting in Henderson near Stephanie, Sunset
LVMPD identifies officers who opened fire on robbery suspects following pursuit
Group of homeless people in Las Vegas
Nevada Legislature considers passing ‘Homeless Persons’ Bill of Rights’
Las Vegas woman indicted for using prison inmates’ identities to obtain student loans
A beer
Nevada Legislature bill would revise regulations for brew pubs, malt beers