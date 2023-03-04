Man dead after single vehicle crash near Nellis Air Force Base

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police assisted Nellis Air Force Base security forces with a deadly crash involving one vehicle Friday evening.

Police tell FOX5 it happened just before 6:30 p.m. near the base. The car hit a curb and rock.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

No other details have been released at this time.

Avoid the area as investigators process the scene.

