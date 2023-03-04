LVMPD identifies officers who opened fire on robbery suspects following pursuit

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released the names of the officers involved in a shooting during a pursuit Wednesday evening.

Officers Jacob Barr and Justin Garcia discharged their weapons during the March 1 robbery turned vehicle chase that ended near the intersection of Stephanie Street and Sunset Road.

Police said the pursuit started near the Sahara Hotel and Casino.

Officer Barr is 29 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2015. Officer Garcia, 26, has worked for the department since 2018.

One of the suspects suffered critical injuries. It is unclear her current condition.

Both officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

