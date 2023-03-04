Forecast Outlook-3/4/23

Cool And Windy Weekend
By Les Krifaton
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:07 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
No significant break from the cooler than normal temperatures.

For the next 7-days we are trending between 5 and 10 degrees below normal.

Windy conditions are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

Gusts are forecast to hit 35 plus MPH in while in our local mountains it could hit up to 50 MPH.

The wind advisory is place will expire Sunday at 7 PM.

A blocking weather pattern will keep our conditions dry for the better part of the upcoming week.

As it breaks down next Thursday or Friday we could see a slight chance of drizzle moving into our local mountains and some of that moisture could end up here in the valley.

